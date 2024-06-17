It’s only June, but we’ve witnessed some great content in the Hollywood industry. The list of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Globally features films from versatile genres, including Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and Inside Out 2. Dune 2 topples the list with a considerable margin from the rest. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

As mentioned above, number 1 on the list of Top 10 Global Box Office Grossers of 2024 is Dune: Part Two. The Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer is made on an estimated budget of $190 million. It went on to rake a whopping $712.4 million at the worldwide box office.

Dune 2 is followed by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was released on March 29, 2024. The sequel to Godzilla x Kong (2021), the Adam Wingard directorial, garnered $570 million despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

At the third spot in the Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Globally is Kung Fu Panda 4. The martial arts comedy film is made on a small-scale budget of $85 million but became a massive blockbuster with worldwide earnings of $545.4 million.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Dune: Part Two: $712 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: $570 million Kung Fu Panda 4: $545.4 million YOLO: $498.7 million Pegasus 2: $478.5 million Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: $374.5 million Article 20: $345.6 million Inside Out 2: $295 million Boonie Bears: Time Twist: $279.6 million The Garfield Movie: $217.7 million

Clearly, Dune 2 has been leading the charts with some tremendous numbers. Even if one considers its box office collections with Godzilla x Kong, there’s a marginal gap of $142 million.

It is to be seen if any of the upcoming films in 2024 will be able to conquer the throne from Timothee Chalamet starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mission Impossible 8: Tom Cruise Led Actioner Set To Become The Costliest MI Film, Leaving Behind’s $290 Million Budget Of Part 7?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News