With Pixar’s Inside Out 2 dominating the box office this weekend, Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die managed to get past a major milestone domestically. The fourth film in the franchise revived the summer box office after weeks of releases opened below expectations.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s beloved comedy/action franchise debuted at $56 million in the U.S. and took in more than $100 million worldwide on just its first weekend. The film outperformed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, IFand Fall Guy at the summer box office, snagging the top spot.

However, the movie failed to compete against Inside 2 in the second weekend, grossing around $33 million domestically. The domestic haul represented a stellar 41% drop.

Despite the drop at the box office, Bad Boys: Ride or Die surpassed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, earning $112 million in the U.S. The film’s international haul amounted to $102 million, enabling Bad Boys: Ride Or Die to cross a major Global milestone by raking in $214 million in worldwide collections.

The long-running action comedy franchise also managed to recoup its production budget of $100 Million. It remains to be seen if the fourth installment will surpass its predecessor, Bad Boys For Life’s $426 million as the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

However, it should be noted that Bad Boys For Life smashed records before the COVID era. In a post-pandemic world where audiences are reticent about theater outings since the films will soon land on streaming and digital services, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die has performed well at the Box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

