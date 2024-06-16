Mission: Impossible is one of the most significant film franchises in Hollywood and is also the highest-grossing one in Tom Cruise’s career. Mission: Impossible 8 is being shot, and according to reports, it has already become the costliest in the franchise. The seventh film, Mission: Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning Part One, was released in July last year, but the box office result was not satisfactory. Keep scrolling for more.

Cruise plays the role of Ethan in this film series, which is based on the 1966 TV series by Bruce Geller. Tom is an Impossible Missions Force, aka IMF agent, and the first film was released in 1996. The film franchise has earned over $4 billion worldwide and is among the highest-grossing film series ever. Several directors have directed the movies over the years, while director Christopher McQuarrie has taken over since 2015’s Rogue Nation.

According to Puck News [via Dark Horizons], Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible 8’s production cost is “running well over $300 million,” sans the recent delays taken into account. Director McQuarrie previously indicated that the movie was shot 40% before the Hollywood strikes last year. The film was shot in several locations, including Africa and the Arctic.

Recently, pictures from the film’s set went viral on social media, where a bloodied Tom Cruise was captured running on the streets of London. Not only that but last month, the Mirror reported that Mission: Impossible 8’s shoot was delayed because a submarine worth around $29.38 million malfunctioned. The film has been facing several delays, and previously, it was slated to be released in the summer of this year.

For the uninitiated, Tom Cruise’s last Mission Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, was the costliest. It was made on an estimated budget of around $290 million and earned $566.6 million worldwide, which was not up to the mark. Let us check out the budgets of the previous films in the franchise as per The Numbers.

Mission: Impossible [1996] – $80 million

Mission: Impossible 2 [2000] – $120 million

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol [2011] – $145 million

Mission: Impossible III [2006] – $150 million

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation [2015] – $150 million

Mission: Impossible – Fallout [2018] – $178 million

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One [2023] – $290 million

According to reports, Mission: Impossible 8, starring Tom Cruise, will be released in theatres in 2025.

