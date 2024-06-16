Gladiator star Russell Crowe has a bone to pick with Dakota Johnson. The 60-year-old actor who had starred in Thor: Love and Thunder reacted to the negative comments made by Dakota Jhonson, who spoke of her experience shooting the recent Marvel flop Madame Web.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dakota Johnson confessed “that drastic changes'” were made to the script after she signed on to shoot Madame Web, which critics branded an “embarrassing mess” after its theatrical release in February.

What did Dakota Johnson Say About Madame Web?

Dakota Johnson added she had trouble shooting scenes for a movie largely reliant on blue screens. She said, “I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there are fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion.”

In another interview with Bustle, Johnson declared she would never do a Marvel film again, adding, “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms.”

Russell Crowe reacts to Dakota Johnson’s Comments.

In a recent interview with GQ, Russell Crowe reacted to Johnson’s negative comments after the interviewer asked him about his experience with the franchise.

Russell Crowe said, “You’re telling me you signed up for a Marvel movie and some f**king universe for cartoon characters… and you didn’t get enough pathos? If you’re expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you’re here for the wrong reasons.”

The Robin Hood star then reflected on his experience starring superhero franchises with the DC universe in Man of Steel and taking on the Marvel role with Thor: Love and Thunder. Crowe noted, “These are jobs. You know: here’s your role, play the role. If you’re expecting this to be some kind of life-changing event, I just think you’re here for the wrong reasons.”

Crowe acknowledged that it could be challenging to work with a blue screen “when you have to convince yourself of a lot more than just the internal machinations of your character.”

The Body of Lies star noted that he didn’t want to minimize Johnson’s experience, saying, “I don’t know her, and I don’t know what she went through, and the fact that you can have a shit experience on a film… Yeah, you can.”

However, Crowe added he had a great time shooting the Marvel movie alongside Thor director Taika Waititi. He said, “I haven’t had a bad experience. I mean [on Thor], OK, it’s a Marvel movie, but it’s Taika Waititi’s world, and it was just a gas every day, being silly.”

Crowe then went on to praise the filmmakers, calling them geniuses.

