Amazon’s The Boys, adapted from the comic book series of the same name created by Garth Ennis, is not a Superhero show that inspires hope. The show that turns the superhero trope on its head features a powerful group of sleazy, corrupt, unhinged, and selfish individuals who masquerade as do-gooders while leaving carnage in their wake.

The show tells the story of seven superheroes dubbed ‘supes’ through the lens of dark humor coupled with ultra-violent scenes that often shock viewers with their blood and gore. The seven, who have inculcated celebrity status, are owned by a company called Vought, which often exploits them as political pawns.

As the supes continue to create havoc in the world without fear of consequences, a band of ordinary misfits, the Boys, including Billy Butcher and Hughie Campbell, take it upon themselves to save the human population.

As the series depicts, saving the world is not a pretty business. The level of depravity depicted by both the Boys and the supes leaves fans in shock. Here’s a look at seven of the most violent scenes from The Boys as the fourth season premieres on Amazon.

7. Popclaw crushes a man to death with her thighs

In Season 1 Episode 3, in The Boys’ most shocking moments on a high from an ability-enhancing drug known as “compound V,’ Popclaw takes s*xual role-playing a little too far and accidentally crushes her landlord’s head between her thighs. The gruesome scene involved the brains spilling out of the man.

6. Congress Head Explosion scene

In the season 2 finale, as the good guys were inching close to a win, the show delivered unbelievable twists coupled with shocking scenes. As the scientist who created Homelander was ready to testify publicly about the dire effects of Compound V, anti-supe activist Congresswoman Victoria Neuman exploded Alastair Adana’s (Goran Visnjic) head. Not shocking enough? Well, then, how about the explosion was followed by another, and then another, until heads were being popped off in every corner of the room?

5. Homelander crashes Flight 37

Season 1 Episode 4 of The Boys gave fans an insight into Homelander’s (Anthony Starr) depravity. The shocking Flight 37 sequence proved Homelander was nothing but a sociopathic who would go to any lengths to save himself despite the human cost. Instead of saving the passengers on board a hijacked flight, as he had been instructed to do, Homelander lets the plane crash with all the passengers after the control panel gets damaged. While he could have saved a few people on the plane, he instead avoided the bad press altogether and abandoned all the passengers.

4. The Boat and the Whale

In Season 2, Episode 3 The Deep (Chace Crawford) and his Whale buddy were plowed in a speed boat by The Boys. The scene which saw an innocent whale being impaled by a boat shocked fans across the world.

3. The Deep Eats Timothy The Octopus

The Deep is a depraved sexual predator, and yet fans couldn’t help but feel a twinge of pity when Homelander forces him to eat his Octopus friend Timothy, making it one of the most appalling scenes of season 3. The disgusting scene showed The Deep struggling to chow down the tentacles as they pushed back against his mouth.

2. Translucent explosion

In season 1, episode 2 of The Boys, a member of The Seven equipped with impenetrable diamond skin and invisibility powers is abducted by Billy Butcher before Hughie pushes the trigger of a bomb placed in his A**. What follows is a disgusting blowback of black goo the drips of Hughie, who seems unfazed by the murder.

1. A -Train Runs through Robin

The very first episode of The Boys set the stage for the bloody carnage that would follow after every episode. In this shocking scene, we see Hughie’s girlfriend being splattered when A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) runs through her in the street by accident, leaving Hughie a stunned, bloody mess by the street.

