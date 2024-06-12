Gossip Girl fame Chace Crawford’s fan base expanded after he appeared as the complex Supe The Deep in the Prime Video show The Boys. Ahead of Season 4’s premiere, Chace opened up about the romantic interest in the upcoming series. He is a member of The Seven, led by Antony Starr’s character Homelander, and is also as ‘diabolical’ as most of the Supes. Scroll below to know about The Deep’s new love interest.

For the uninitiated, Chace’s character Kevin Moskowitz has the ability to communicate with aquatic life and breathe underwater. Patton Oswalt voices his gills. Initially, his character is self-absorbed, but gradually, he grows desperate to prove himself to the Supes and Homelander. Chace’s character had a close relationship with an octopus named Timothy, but Homelander forced him to eat Timothy alive.

After Timothy’s death, Chace Crawford’s character, The Deep, created the Timothy Foundation in his friend’s honor. Now, in The Boys Season 4, fans will witness The Deep’s lover boy image as he reveals his latest love interest in the series’ upcoming new season. The actor has had a long journey in romance, going from Blake Lively in Gossip Girl to an Octopus in an R-rated series.

Chace Crawford reveals his character, The Deep, is in a relationship with yet another octopus named Abrosius, and he has kept her a secret from Homelander. Chace said, “The Deep keeps Ambrosius in the closet, literally in a tank.” The Boys Season 4 actor continued, “So he can come home, let his hair down, and be real with her. He’s becoming more and more attentive to her. It’s funny when you see these stripped-down moments where he’s himself with her in bed and reading poetry, and he’s comfortable…it was pretty high stakes emotionally, funny, and challenging. It was one of the most fun times I’ve ever had on set.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Eric Kripke announced via X that The Boys will end with Season 5. He wrote, “Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

The Boys Season 4, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, and Antony Starr, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 13.

