The moment that every fan of The Boys has been waiting for is just a few days away as the seventh episode of the terrific third season is out on Friday. While no one could have predicted the mayhem that unfolded after Butcher, Hughie and Soldier Boy took on Homelander, the show sure has everyone at the edge of their seat to see what happens next. With excitement at its peak, the makers have teased fans by dropping a new promo that shows Soldier Boy putting his partners to the test in order to prepare them for the next war.

Not giving away too much, showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the episode 7. He wrote, “Not sure what else to say, other than your brain’s gonna be leakin’ after this one.” Adding further about episode 7, he also says, “it has a couple of my all-time [favorite] moments for Butcher, Soldier Boy and [Black Noir]. Can’t wait for you to see Friday.”

The preview clip reveals what happened to Queen Maeve after Homelander and Black Noir ambushed her earlier this season. Maeve may be a prisoner for now, but she’s never helpless for long. Regardless, Homelander remains the biggest threat that anyone has ever faced on this show. If it comes down to a battle to the death with Homelander, not everyone is coming out of that one alive.

Watch the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

