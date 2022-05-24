The post-theatrical digital streaming rights to Akhil Akkineni’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Agent’ have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. It is expected that an official announcement will be made soon.

‘Agent,’ one of Akhil’s most anticipated films, will feature him in an unusual role as an Interpol officer. Surender Reddy’s directorial debut will also feature Akhil in a fully transformed, rugged look.

Vakkantham Vamsi wrote the screenplay for ‘Agent,’ which is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, will play a pivotal role in ‘Agent.’

‘KGF 2’ starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh was also recently acquired by Amazon Prime. Both films were commercial blockbusters, and the fact that ‘Agent’ has a deal with an OTT partner has only added to the excitement surrounding the action-thriller’s release.

Rumours have been circulating for the past few days that ‘Agent’ will not be released on August 12, as planned earlier. The makers, who are confident that the movie is currently going as per the schedule, are sure that they can manage to release the movie on time as promised.

Sakshi Vaidya, a newcomer, will play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the spy thriller. ‘Agent’ also has Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who will be seen in a key role.

