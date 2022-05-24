After the massive success of Yash’s KGF, Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films are all set for their next, Salaar starring Prabhas in the titular role. With the film’s principal photography haven taken place in January 2021, fans are excited to know more about this film and now, one of its makers – Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale, has opened up about it.

Reportedly 30 per cent of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to complete the film by end of this year. The stakes are going to be high as it marks the union of some powerhouses, but is a third – namely Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran also part of it? Well, read on to find out.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films spoke about the upcoming Telugu action-drama at length. He said, “We have set the bar very high for Salaar. On one hand, we have Prabhas, who is the hero of India’s number one movie (Baahubali 2) and on the other hand, we have Prashanth Neel and Hombale, who made the second biggest film of India (KGF 2). This is a deadly combination and it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Continuing further about the Prabhas starrer, Vijay added, “The combination has created the buzz and now, since we have set the bar so high, we will try our best to reach the target. We will achieve something big with Salaar.”

During the same conversation, Hombale Films’ Vijay Kiragandur also addressed the strong buzz concerning Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key role in the film. For those who don’t know, the Baahubali actor once confirmed Prithviraj being part of the film during an interview. Talking about this casting coup, Vijay says, “We have not officially announced the development but yes, Prabhas did speak about him.”

He added, “We are talking to Prithviraj and mostly, he will be a part of our film. He is yet to start shooting as we are still talking to him. If the dates match, he will definitely be a part of Salaar. He even had a couple of rounds of discussion with our director. His presence will add a lot of value to the film.”

Vijay Kiragandur also opened up about when the teaser of Salaar will be out. For the uninitiated, Hombale Films had initially announced that the first teaser of the film will be launched in May, but the plan has now been changed. Addressing it, he said, “The teaser won’t be released this month. We will time the teaser release to a special date, but we are yet to figure out the same.”

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar stars Prabhas as the titular character alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran (still not officially announced), Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is planned to release in the second quarter of 2023 in Kannada, Telugu and dubbed versions of Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

