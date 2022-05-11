KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has fetched wonders at the Indian box office and continues to do so. The film is in its 4th week currently and is still attracting good footfalls. In fact, it has crossed a record number of footfalls. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

KGF 2 has completed a run of 27 days in theatres and is still refusing to slow down. In India alone, the film has crossed the mark of 800 crores in India. While the numbers are really huge, everyone was eager to know about the number of tickets it has sold so far. And finally, the number is out.

Advertisement

As per trade reports, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the mark of 5 crore footfalls in India and it’s a huge achievement in today’s time. It clears the fact that it’s not just the ticket price hike, but the audience flocked theatres in record numbers for the film. However, if we speak about the topper on the list, it’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which enjoyed footfalls of 10 crore+.

Speaking of the collections, KGF Chapter 2 has made over 800 crores in India (inclusive of all languages). In Hindi alone, the film has collected 415.30 crores*.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel, who is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster ‘KGF Chapter 2,’ had not initially planned to split the film into two parts. The ‘Ugramm’ director previously revealed his thoughts on the ‘KGF’ franchise, stating that he began ‘KGF’ before realising that it could be split into two parts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such updates.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 27 (Hindi): Keeps Scoring Despite Rampant Piracy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube