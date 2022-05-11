If there’s any film that is continuing to score quite well even in its fourth week despite all the competition as well as challenges coming its way, it is KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi). It has battled Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Later, even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hasn’t really impacted it much except for the opening weekend, as now it has started declining sleepily. As a result, Tuesday too was good for the action drama with 2.25 crores* more coming in.

What makes these numbers further special is the fact that piracy hasn’t gone away anywhere. Otherwise, it used to be the usual excuse for the makers that piracy has killed their film, whenever it underperformed. Of course, one can’t deny the fact that piracy is there and especially in the time of social media, if not the entire film then at least the key clips begin to get circulated all over in thousands, courtesy a cellphone in every hand where videos are blatantly taken from inside the theatre.

However, for hardcore junta who like its entertainment on the big screen, these are not the factors that stop them. Moreover, there are frequent high-end multiplexes as it is don’t indulge in pirated copies, which means majority of moolah still continues to come from theatres if the film is right. That’s the key thing actually, ‘the right film’, and as long as filmmakers continue to invest in that, the business of movies is not going anywhere, as seen from 417.55 crores* that KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has collected so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

