Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s gruesome murder had left the nation shell-shocked. To date industry members are mourning his loss and have also shared their ordeals of receiving death threats.

For those who are unaware, Sidhu was shot in broad daylight on 29 May 2022. Many were aware that the singer had received death threats. This assassination took place just a day after his security was removed in preparation for the anniversary of Operation Blue.

Days after this spine-chilling murder of Sidhu Moose Wala took place many industry members revealed receiving death threats from gangsters. From Mika Singh to Karan Johar, knowing that they almost were on a hitlist is deeply unsettling. Amidst this now Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi reveals he also received a death threat

Manu Punjabi recently thanked the Jaipur police for nabbing a man who tried to extort money from the Bigg Boss fame by threatening to shoot him dead. Yes, you read that absolutely right. The actor today tweeted, “Ifeel blessed and thankful to….@Tomarhricha…Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivastav Ji @jaipur_police to provide me security and find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful.”

Talking about the arrest, the officials nabbed a 31-year-old man who had allegedly sent an email to Manu Punjabi, in which he asked the actor to pay him Rs 10 lakh as ransom or he would be shot dead. The man also apparently claimed himself as a member of the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This is very disturbing for sure.

What are your thoughts on Manu Punjabi receiving death threats? Let us know in the comments below.

