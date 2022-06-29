Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Do You Know? Mahira Sharma Of Bigg Boss 13 Fame Was A Part Of The Show, Here's What She Played

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has helped its actors gain massive fame. Whether it is Disha Vakani, Nidhi Bhanushali or Neha Mehta, all of these actors are enjoying attention even despite leaving the show. Even Aradhana Sharma garnered a lot of love for her small role. But do you know Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma was a part of the sitcom as well?

Mahira has been a part of multiple television shows and music videos. It was Lehanga sung by Jass Manak that grabbed a lot of media attention. The actress has also been a part of Kundali Bhagya, Bepanah Pyaar, Naagin 3 among others. But do you know her first big TV breakthrough was Taarak Mehta?

It was back in 2014 that Mahira Sharma featured in an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was in episode no. 1565 episode in which Mahira made her entry. She played the role of Anjali Mehta’s younger sister Ekta. She also played the host of one of the most famous Ganesh Chaturthi Mahotsav in 2017 in the show.

Here’s a glimpse of Mahira Sharma from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah below (from 16:11 mins):

Quite a memory down the lane, isn’t it?

On the professional front, Mahira Sharma regained fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with co-contestant Paras Chhabra has been quite the talk of the town. While the duo refuse to confess they are together, they surely seem to be in love as they’re always together.

