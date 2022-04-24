Mahira Sharma rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13 and since then the actress has been offered a number of music videos and films. Recently, the actress has been on the news for her alleged relationship with Paras Chhabra but the two actors haven’t confirmed anything yet. Meanwhile, Sharma recently got offended by a reporter and walked out of the interview. Scroll down below to know what irked the talented star.

Advertisement

Before becoming a household name due to the Salman Khan’s show, the actress worked in television shows like Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Bepanah Pyaar and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

For the past few days, Mahira Sharma has been on the netizens’ radar as many are fat-shaming her for the weight gain. After announcing her film recently, the actress sat for an interview with the media but the question about her weight irked the actress and the Bigg Boss fame was seen walking out of the interview. Check out the video below.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, a news reporter from Vision Punjab TV asks Mahira Sharma in Punjabi, “People nowadays don’t let anyone live by as sometimes people ask you have become thin and sometimes you have become too fat. Something similar is happening with Mahira Sharma.”

Before he could ask anything further the actress got offended and left the interview, saying, “Please cut it, I don’t like this question. No, no, no, this is not a good question.”

Ye kya puch liya bechari se 🤡pic.twitter.com/zYpp7IDM3c — || Dheeraj || 🖤#SaddaPunjab 💖 (@BackupDheeraj) April 23, 2022

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Interview ki shuruaat hi aisi ki hai, Pata hi nhi chalta introduction hai ya taunt,” another wrote, ‘Isse kehty he “JESI KARNI WESI BHARNI” jab dusron k sath insan krta he to itna soch lena chaii he k khud pr aye gi to itni bardasht kar bhi saky gy k nahi,”She should have handled the situation gracefully not by leaving like this.”

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is also making news for her collaboration with BTS. Recently, the bands leader RM shared her picture on Instagram but soon he deleted it. Meanwhile, there’s no confirmation if they’re indeed coming together or not.

Must Read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan Se Itna Pyaar Sab Karte Hain, Main Kyun Nahin Karti Pyaar?’ Recalls Shehnaaz Gill How She Wasn’t Aware Of SRK’s Popularity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube