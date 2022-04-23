During her stint in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, Mandana Karimi, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, grabbed a lot of attention. Right from her shocking revelation of being pregnant with a director’s child to receiving a peck on the lips from Saisha Shinde, the former Bigg Boss contestant never left a chance to grab the eyeballs.

After airing on the OTT platform for the past few weeks, Lock Upp is inching closer to its end. Yes, the show will have its grand finale before calling it a season.

Now after her exit, Mandana Karimi has been on an interview spree where she’s been making quite some revelations. Recently, Karimi spilled the beans on her lip-to-lip kiss with Saisha Shinde. The actress even revealed what Shinde told her after placing a peck on her lips.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Mandana Karimi addressed the scene and said, “That was so sweet. I was really shocked. After the kiss, Saisha said that you are the first girl after I became Saisha..that I have ever kissed and I took it very emotionally. I found it very sweet and soft.”

ICYMI, Saisha Shinde was evicted out of Lock Upp after Kangana bashed her and Kaaranvir Bohra for their rude behaviour in the jail. However later, she took to her social media to pen a ‘sorry’ note.

Saisha wrote on Instagram, “Eventually I ended up disrespecting you … and for that, I’m sorry cause all I wanted was to be a version of you as you had said right in the beginning that the winner of the show should be a reflection of YOU. My mom has always taught me to accept when you are wrong and don’t feel shy to ask for forgiveness .. cause asking for an apology only makes you learn from your mistakes! I hope you bring me back on the show and let me show you what I’m truly capable of.”

