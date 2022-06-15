Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the longest-running comedy shows in India and it has also given its fans a number of memorable moments. Meanwhile, for the past few years, everyone’s favourite Dayaben played by Disha Vakani has been missing from the show due to pregnancy. Although, makers have hinted about her re-entry, but netizens are now slamming and calling them out for playing with their emotions.

After Disha’s exit, makers didn’t replace the actress but they’ve often said that they’re auditioning for a new Daya. It’s been years that the actress has been missing from TMKOC and seems like, even fans are tired of stretching her story.

Soon after the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers shared the promo of the upcoming episode, netizens asked them to stop playing with their feelings. In the clip shared by the channel, Sundar says Daya will come back in 3 months, however, Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi gets angry and says if she doesn’t come home within 2 months he’ll sacrifice food and water.

Sharing the promo from the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the channel wrote, “Jetha has set a deadline and given an ultimatum. Will Daya return in 2 months?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMKOC_Neela Film Productions (@taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp)

“Actually this deadline is given by fans to you guys (makers),” another wrote, “daya bhabhi ke nam pe aaya kya ek putla or letter….ab ye or nhi chlega, hmari feelings hurt ho rhi h yaaarrr,” a third user commented, “bhai asit bhai ko bolo ki audianse k sath mzak na kre…..public ko pagal samaj kr bethe ho kya…isse achha serial dekhna hi 6od dena hai…”

A fourth user wrote, “New aayegi 2months mein audition but they are playing with feelings of tmkoc fans,” a fifth user wrote, “Soo guys hum sbko phir se pagal bna diya in logo ne. Finally daya is not coming,” another user wrote, “Fans ki feelings se khelna bandh karo.”

Earlier while talking about replacing Disha Vakani, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi told ETimes, “The reason why it took us so long to replace Disha is that after getting married, Disha did work for some time. She then took a break and had a baby and continued her break to raise her child. She never quit the show. Humko umeed thi ki Disha will return. But then there the pandemic struck. There were too many restrictions on shooting during that time. Even though we were taking all the necessary precautions, Disha said she was scared to return to shooting.”

