Archana Puran Singh is one of the popular actresses in the film industry. She is mostly remembered for her role as Miss Braganza in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Now the actress has been a judge on various comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus, and now India’s Laughter Champion.

Advertisement

The veteran actress has now opened up on how artists have to keep aside their griefs and other personal matters to perform on stage or for the camera. She recalled one of her experiences while judging a comedy show. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation with ETimes, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she went through some the difficult times during the shoot of Comedy Circus which ran for 10 years. She recalled how she had to laugh through the pain of losing her mother-in-law while she was judging the comedy show.

The veteran actress said, “I was very close to my mother-in-law, she was in the hospital and I reached the sets and halfway through the episode I came to know that she had passed away. I got a call and I told the production house that I had to go. The production house asked me to give the reactions and go. The reactions were laughter and I gave general comments. I still can’t forget I was sitting there laughing and laughing and I was blank in the head. All I could think of was seeing my mother-in-law’s face. It was a traumatic time.”

Archana Puran Singh then recalled yet another difficult time while judging the Comedy Circus. She said that her 13-year-old son broke his leg while playing football in England. Even though she was worried about his son’s health and his treatment at that time she had to smile and give comments on the contestant’s performances.

The actress then said, “He was just 13 years old and he had to be flown down as the treatment there was not good enough, they were taking him to a general hospital. He had to be flown down to India and I was shooting that day and I was so hassled. I was very worried because he was just 13 years old and had injured himself badly in a stranger country. As a mother, I would obviously not want to smile and laugh, but I had to laugh and smile while the contestants were performing. From inside I was crying but I could not show it on my face. At the end of the day we are well-paid, compensated, trained, disciplined artists which is why we will give our best in spite of the given circumstances.”

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ahead Of 3500 Episodes, Asit Kumarr Modi Makes Big Revelation, “We Are Creating An Entire Universe”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram