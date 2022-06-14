TV’s much-loved comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show finally went off-air and will reportedly resume after a small hiatus. But to keep all the fans engaged, another comedy show – India’s Laughter Champion is all set to air on TV and will see Shekhar Suman’s return to the small screen with Archana Puran Singh. As the former actress and comedy show judge is currently on the promotional interview spree for the upcoming comedy show, she made an epic revelation about her previous show Comedy Circus.

Comedy Circus was one of the most-watched comedy shows that had Shekhar Sumar and cricketer Ajay Jadeja as the celebrity judges.

During her latest interview, Archana Puran Singh revealed that she once refused to laugh at poor gags during Comedy Circus. The former actress stated that the show makers used her laugh at the poorest jokes on the show which left her upset.

Archana Puran Singh told ETimes, “In Comedy Circus what was done was and it has impacted the kind of impression people have of me. Comedy Circus was the first show of that kind and it went on for the longest time, because comedy is very difficult to perform during a few of the episodes, some jokes were not received well as compared to how others were, so they would depend on my laughter. They would think that if we put Archana’s laughter on these jokes people would feel this is really funny.”

“They would take my laughter reactions on some other jokes and use it for other poor gags or punches. They would use my laughter reactions to boost that punch. They did it for a very long time and I had in fact a very big issue with that production house and I had got very upset. I had communicated to them that they can’t do this and I would not laugh,” she added.

Speaking about it in detail, Archana Puran Singh then told the portal, “Maine keh diya tha main hasungi he nahi toh edit kaise Karoge… they did this for 4-6 months in the beginning and they reduced it later. But the result is people have only seen me laughing and the other judges who did not laugh, they didn’t use their reactions. They only put my cuts laughing loudly. I agree I do have a loud laugh, but I don’t have an irrational, idiotic laugh.”

“I don’t laugh that much on silly jokes. I am an intelligent, educated person, who knows what humour is. Because of all this, the residual impact is that Archana laughs at anything. The fact is I laugh a lot and laugh very loudly that I absolutely accept, but I don’t laugh at any jokes. As a professional it is my duty to boost a particular performer’s act,” she concluded saying.

