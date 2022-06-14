Did you know? Sumona Chakravarti worked as a child artist since the age of 11. She made her big Bollywood entry with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer starrer Mann. The film released in 1999 witnessed her as a cute little girl and her video is resurfacing on the internet. Not only are fans in disbelief but netizens are also making jokes with The Kapil Sharma Show references. Scroll below for details.

For the unversed, Sumona played the role of Neha in Mann. The actress went on to be a part of Television and got her breakthrough performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai only in 2011. But it was The Kapil Sharma Show that earned her massive fame.

In a viral clip, a 10-year-old Sumona Chakravarti could be seen explaining to another little kid what love means. Manisha Koirala also appears to be part of the sequence. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began tagging the actress and asking if it was her.

Reacting to the same, Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram stories and confirmed the speculations. The Kapil Sharma Show star wrote, “Since everyone’s asking if it’s me…. yup!” In another story, she wrote, “I was a kid yaar”

However, netizens had a gala time taking to the comment section and cracking jokes on the actress.

A user wrote, “Sumona..itni purani h..”

Another joked, “Badre hoto Vali Kapil mast bolta”

“Bhuri,” wrote another referring to her latest character in The Kapil Sharma Show.

A user commented, “Yeto Kapil ki bhuri hai beee”

Anothed laughed saying, “Bhuri ke lips 😂 bachpan se hi bade hai”

“Sumona b like over acting kartithi ,over acting karrahi hu aur karti rahugi,” another Sumona Chakravarti fan wrote.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti was recently in the news over her alleged marriage with Kajol’s cousin Samrat Mukerji. The actress however refuted all the rumours.

