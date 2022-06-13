Over the weekend Rakhi Sawant became the talk of the town when was seen crying insensibly. The actress, who had appeared on Bigg Boss with her husband Ritesh, accused him of hacking all her social media accounts. Rakhi was snapped by shutterbugs crying when she addressed the media with her new boyfriend Adil Durani and opened up about her social media accounts being hacked by her husband Ritesh.

After years of keeping him under wraps, Rakhi Sawant finally decided to unveil her husband in front of India. Rakhi introduced Ritesh to the world when she appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. However, things went south when they exited the controversial house and decided to part ways.

Now looks like, Ritesh has had enough of Rakhi Sawant and her allegations. During his latest interview, a former Bigg Boss contestant revealed that Rakhi has been lying and she used him for money. Ritesh even reacted to her ‘fake jewellery’ claim and said that it’s not true!

To ask about Rakhi Sawant’s allegations, a leading portal contacted Ritesh and he refused all her claims. Ritesh told ETimes, “I had bought her jewellery which she claims is fake, but it is not. I have all the receipts from the jewellery store. I have bought so many things for her and when she demanded a 90 lakh car from me, I refused. That’s when she decided to leave me. And she started going out with this guy named Adil who bought her a second-hand car!”

When asked about Rakhi’s physical abuse allegations, Ritesh said, “Rakhi keeps saying that I have never lived with her in these three years, then how can I physically abuse her? I don’t understand why people are supporting her when she is the one doing wrong here.” Ritesh also acknowledged the allegation of hacking her social media account and Ritesh said, “I have not hacked any of her accounts on social media. She has given her passwords to a few other people and earlier too, this had happened when her social media account was hacked. I was the one who helped her recover her account and now the same has happened to her again. And this time, she is blaming me for it! There is nothing to gain by hacking her accounts. Do I even look like a hacker?”

Ritesh went on to add that Rakhi Sawant’s allegations are affecting his parents which is upsetting him very much. He further said Rakhi is rude to everyone around her and he doesn’t want to put out any statements against her. The actress has been constantly defaming him and blaming him for things that he says he hasn’t done.

Ritesh threatened the actress saying that he will file a defamation case against her. “Now things are getting unbearable and it has affected my business and I have faced losses because of her. So now this is the right thing for me to do.”

Let’s wait and watch how will Rakhi react to Ritesh’s legal action threatening.

