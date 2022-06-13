If there’s one song that’s been topping the charts ever since it was released it is ‘Pasoori’. The song is from Coke Studio Pakistan Season 14 and is sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. It has become a sensation on social media and music fans all across the world have been loving this soulful track ever since it’s released. Now, a video is going crazy viral on the internet where a woman named Shalini Dubey is singing the song while cooking and it has got the attention of netizens. Scroll below to watch the video.

The song was released in February and immediately became a rage. It has over 179 million views on YouTube and talks about transcending the bridges and boundaries through compassion, love and identity. Not just that, the song has 3.6 million likes on the video-sharing platform.

Shalini Dubey who shares her singing videos on her Instagram account shared a video of herself singing Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ on May 16th, 2022 and little did she know, she went viral on social media with her singing skills.

Music fans across the globe started applauding her for having such a melodious voice and singing ‘Pasoori’ so effortlessly. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Dubey (@theshalinidubey)

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “You don’t need auto tune ❤️🔥” Another user commented, “Didi ….apka talent ..kitchen me ky kr raha hai 🥺🥺🥺😑❤️” A third user commented, “My god that’s absolutely amazing 💯 you bless with an amazing voice 🔥” A fourth user commented, “This is so much better than the original❤️”

Shalini Dubey’s video has over 2.9 million views on Instagram.

Did y’all like the Indian rendition of Pasoori? Tell us in the comments below.

