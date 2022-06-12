Jennifer Winget is one of the most celebrated actors in the television industry who has presented the audience with a series of hits in the last few years. Her characters Kumud, Riddhima, and Maya, are iconic, to say the least, and that is one of the reasons why she enjoys such a massive fan following in the country. For the last few months, there have been strong rumours about her romantic involvement with the Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani and the actor has finally decided to break her silence on it.

For the unversed, Jen has lately been promoting the second season of Code M where she plays the character Major Monica. The first season of the show, which streams on Voot, was quite a success and hence, the hype around the new instalment has also been impressive. Apart from Winget, the series also stars Keshav Sadhna and Rajat Kapoor while the direction has been done by Akshay Choubey.

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Jennifer Winget was asked about her relationship rumours with Code M co-star Tanuj Virwani and she had a positive way of looking at it. “It doesn’t bother me one bit because as long as I know my truth, my family knows the truth, my friends and fans know my truth, that’s all that matters to me. Look I am a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgements about me and that’s ok. As long as they respect my work and the boundaries I am fine with it. I understand it is a part of the job. So it doesn’t bother me.”

Speaking about how her bond with Tanuj Virwani has flourished over the years, Jennifer Winget said, “Our bond has gotten stronger from season 1 to now. It is so much fun to be around him because he is this big ball of happiness and madness. There was never a dull moment on the sets because I just keep constantly laughing around him and I love laughing. No complaints there.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on television.

