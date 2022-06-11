Code M Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Swanand Kirkire, Atul Kumar, and Eklavey Kashyap.

Creator: Ekta R. Kapoor.

Director: Akshay Choubey.

Streaming On: Voot

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes Around 35 Minutes Each.

Code M Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

Major Monica Mehra is now promoted to Military Intelligence and is up to investigate the Chief Minister’s assassination attempt. When she interrogates she finds out that the situation is grimmer than it seems. How will she navigate the new season.

Code M Season 2 Review: What Works:

Code M Season 1 that released amid the pandemic turned out to be the anti-Ekta Kapoor content on OTT. The show was far from the content that the TV big-wig endorsed through her OTT wing. With its flaws and an on surface treatment, the show did manage to intrigue a fair share of the audience and hook them to the entire season, making way for the new season.

Season 2 of the show that also stars Jennifer Winget in the lead and shifts the location from Rajasthan to Mumbai and Pune. The writing remains the same and doesn’t shift the tone much. But what actually works in the favour of the show is the suspense that it manages to create. The foundation is strong enough for the makers to build a tower on it. Add to it a new and improved Winget who makes it even more watchable.

The story by Aniruddha Guha and screenplay Shubhra Chatterji, Code M Season 2 begins from where the season 1 ends and gives birth to a new conflict. The screenplay does acknowledge Monica’s inner conflict and personal struggles in the very beginning creating a good base.

What comes to the rescue of the show in a bigger way is the run time. 8 Episodes that are just around half an hour each make it an easy binge and even when the impact of the dips, it doesn’t matter as much if the runtime was at par with the regular format.

Code M Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Jennifer Winget is a surprise package in Code M. The actor has so far been the dreamy eyed girl on television and when she comes out as a fierce lady in uniform, she surprises massively. Winget also does the action sequence impressively and is one of the main reasons why someone will stick to the show.

Tanuj Virwani gets a limited part to play this season but plays it well. There is a suspense to his character that has made him a pivotal part of the next season. Swanand Kirkire has a very interesting part to play and you will see.

Code M Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The lack of emotions. There is enough room for the personal drama to enter the storyline this time around. Because the duty is more in the civilian set up than the army and the personal conflicts are closer than the last time. So when there is so much scope, why not let the emotions take over too?

The big reveal where one realises their father is alive and his death was a lie for the past few decades, is shot so lightly that it create minimum to no impact. These things together make the how surface level.

Also, action team, why does Monica always hand over her gun to the bad men in the action sequences?

Code M Season 2 Review: Last Words:

Code M Season 2 is a surprise package and Jennifer Winget has a promising future in the OTT space if she makes good choices. Give this one chance with its flaws.

