Actor Tanuj Virwani will feature in the second season of the popular web show ‘Code M’ and reprise his role as legal counsel Angad Sandhu. He feels it was pure luck that helped him create a space in the digital space.

He said, “I just lucked out. I was at the right place at the right time. When I set out to be an actor back in 2012, the hope and intention was to be a lead in only films. That didn’t quite work out at that time. Then Inside Edge happened and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

Tanuj Virwani added, “It’s been a tremendous ride ever since then. I am trying to make the most of whatever opportunities come my way.”

Tanuj Virwani has played both the protagonist and pivotal roles in shows as varied as ‘Inside Edge’ (2017, 2019, 2021) ‘Poison’ (2019), ‘Kamathipura’ (2021), ‘Tandoor’ (2021), ‘Murder Meri Jaan’ (2021), ‘Cartel’ (2021), ‘Illegal – Justice’, ‘Out of Order’ (2021).

Despite being a seasoned player in the web space, the actor maintains: “The moment you become cocky or you become too sure about everything that you are doing, you lose that certain rawness and innocence. I hope I can always retain that because you can’t lie to the camera.”

Weighing in on the shows he has done so far, Tanuj Virwani reveals: “A couple of shows are close to my heart. Inside Edge is one because it opened the floodgates for the second innings in my career, no pun intended. Another show would be Cartel. It gave me the chance to do something very different and the fact that the audience lapped it up gave me the confidence to make such choices.

“Also, Tandoor because I was playing a real-life character for the first time. It was an out-an-out negative role. To try and understand what can drive a man to such a point where he cannot tell the difference between love and ownership of another individual, I found that fascinating. It was a dark subject matter but it was gratifying to play that role as an actor,” Tanuj Virwani added.

The second season of ‘Code M’ will stream on Voot Select on June 9.

