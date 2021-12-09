Inside Edge Season 3 has been setting high benchmarks amongst fans of franchise and the audiences. The show received enormous love and support from every corner and nook. From critics, to fans to Bollywood celebs, everyone is pouring in their positive responses for the ‘game behind the game’. The actors Sapna Pabbi and Aamir Bashir just recently shared their views on the new season.

Sapna Pabbi shared, “I am really excited for the third season of Inside Edge. It was Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever Original series and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the same. I joined the cast in Season 2 but I am extremely grateful for the audience for accepting me in the show and showering me with love as much as they loved the characters of Season 1. In season 3, I have a very pivotal role and I cannot dwell much into it as I would want the audiences to watch the new season and wait for their reactions.”

Sharing his excitement around Inside Edge Season 3’S great content and his role, Aamir Bashir said, “Its a great feeling to be a part of Inside Edge. The series has been an integral part of me and I am so glad that I got this opportunity to be a part of this beautiful journey since the second season. Bhaisaab is a very powerful character. I didn’t know how the audience would accept me as Bhaisaab but I am glad they have showered love on me and the character.”

He continued, “Bhaisaab is a strong-headed and a powerful character, with many layers to it. I am sure it will be interesting for the audiences to see his journey in the third season. The series format, especially limited series format, gives other character actors meat. In a film, you are limited by just being a friend or a brother, you are labelled. But here the scope is a lot more. Thanks to Amazon Prime Video and Excel Entertainment for giving me a chance to prove something.”

Inside Edge Season 3 unfolds the cricketing drama in locker rooms and boardrooms rather than on the pitch has sharpened it’s edges and toned down the window dressing. The show brims with intense drama and edgy excitement built around an India-Pakistan long-format contest that goes down to the wire.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, Inside Edge Season 3 streams now on Amazon Prime Video.

