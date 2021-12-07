The newly-released third season of ‘Inside Edge’ has once again enthralled the audience and Richa Chadha, who plays Zarina Malik on the show, feels that India’s love for both cricket and glamour is the reason behind the success of the show.

Advertisement

‘Inside Edge 3‘ marries the two aspects and presents a story that appeals to a huge chunk of the audience.

Advertisement

Speaking about the concept of the show, Richa said, “The storyline is the hero of the series. Sports and glamour have always gone hand in hand for years. It’s just that no one really thought of bringing these things together and creating a story out of it. There is immense love for sports in our country and the same goes for glamour too.”

Richa Chadha adds, “A combination of the two proved lethal which explains the success of ‘Inside Edge’. There is this adrenaline rush that follows in the name of sports and glamour. The makers of ‘Inside Edge’ have brilliantly encapsulated this very rush and threaded it into creating a whole series out of it. What’s more, the efforts proved beneficial which is why we are now on Season 3.”

The show directed by Kanisk Varma, created by Karan Anshuman, also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial and is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Dons A Quirky Braless Corset Outfit; Netizen Trolls, “Kahi Aapke Wings Open Na Ho Jaye”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube