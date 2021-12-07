Urfi Javed is really active on social media these days. From her stylish city sightings to her savage Instagram posts, the beauty certainly knows how to turn heads every single time. Now, Urfi has uploaded a new picture on Instagram and has given a quirky twist to her braless corset and trolls are having a field day because of the same. Scroll below to read the same.

Advertisement

Urfi is quite popular on social media with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Urfi Javed captioned it, “Your wings already exists, all you have to do is fly !” The actress can be seen wearing a quirky braless corset outfit and gets brutally trolled for the same.

Take a look at Urfi Javed picture here:

As soon as Urfi shared her beautiful pictures, netizens started reacting to them. They started trolling her for her bold outfit choices.

A user commented, “Kahi aapke wings open na ho jaye😂😂”. Another user commented, “Yeh bra phenti hi nhi hai.” A third user commented, “Ladkiyon walli😍 ranveer singh😂.” A fourth user commented, “Is ladki ka koi muqabala nahi…” A fifth user commented, “Yeh aurat pagal hai pagal hai pagal 😂😂😂”.

There was also a section of social media that applauded Urfi Javed for her amazing choice of outfit and was pouring in so much love for the actress. A fan wrote, “OMG what a hot and beautiful looks nice outfit 😍.” A second fan commented, “I Admire The Fire🔥 Within You To Excel!” A third fan commented, “You look perfect my beautiful love 😍😍.” A fourth fan commented, “They say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. Well, apparently, no one has ever been standing next to you.”

Well, we totally love Urfi’s quirky fashion sense and totally approve of her outfit choices.

What are your thoughts on her braless corset outfit? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Dons A Saree Worth 1.25 Lakhs Amid Wedding Rumours With Vicky Kaushal & It’s A Classy Budget-Friendly Choice For Brides-To-Be

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube