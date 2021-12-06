The most trending topic besides Omicron right now in our country is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. The festivities for the VicKat wedding have already begun and the internet obviously can’t keep calm. Last night, Katrina wore a beautiful white ruffled saree by Arpita Mehta which is quite budget-friendly and brides-to-be can take notes from. Scroll below to read the approx price range of the saree.

The internet is currently flooded with Vicky and Katrina’s pictures and videos and we are getting a glimpse of everything just by sitting at our homes.

Last night Katrina Kaif was spotted leaving for her soon to be husband Vicky Kaushal’s house and was seen wearing a pretty white saree that stole the show. The beauty wore a classic Arpita Mehta saree with ruffles on it and paired it with a matching blouse to go for it.

If the looks of Katrina Kaif’s saree is to go by, we are guessing the approx price range of the Arpita Mehta saree would be around Rs 1.25 lakhs.

The Sooryavanshi actresses’ blouse has exquisite embroidery over it in lavender and gold colour and she paired it with Kundan Chandbali and bangles in one hand and donned a statement ring in the other.

For makeup, Katrina opted for her signature look with soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude pink lips. Take a look at her pictures here:

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania is styling Katrina Kaif for all her wedding looks according to multiple reports. And we can’t wait to see her wearing her bridal couture with the love of her life, Vicky Kaushal.

Now, brides-to-be can take inspiration from her simple yet elegant wedding wardrobe.

So, brides-to-be, where are you at? What are your thoughts on Katrina’s beautiful white ruffled saree? Tell us in the comments below.

