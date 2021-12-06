Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s big fat Indian wedding is just a few days away! From her being the prettiest bride to him being the luckiest groom, their big day is one of the most anticipated ones this year! Well, now the latest news that’s on the run is that Salman Khan is all geared to help the love birds with their wedding.

Check out to know how Bollywood’s bhai is helping the duo out!

So, even though Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have a rough history with each other, things eventually got sorted out between them. However, now it’s said that Salman Khan’s private bodyguard Shera is all set to make Kat’s big day extra special by providing extra security on her wedding with beau Vicky Kaushal.

Well, Salman Khan’s private bodyguard Shera apparently owns a security company that’s called Tiger Security. The security team will be in charge at the Six Senses Fort where Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big day is set to happen.

Vicky and Katrina are all ready to get hitched on 9 December and their wedding preparations are happening in full swing! Other than Shera’s security team, the Barwara Police will also be seen in action as several Bollywood celebrities and VIPs are said to show up at their wedding.

For the unversed, earlier reports had claimed that the duo’s big fat wedding will be attended by over 120 guests and that all the guests at the wedding will have to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols strictly.

Talking about the same DC said, “120 guests have been invited to the wedding as per the information given by the organisers and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10,” as per reports by Free Press Journal.

Neither Vicky Kaushal nor Katrina Kaif has opened up on their wedding rumours yet, but the excitement level is just way up for all the fans out there! What do you think?

