The wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is the hottest topic in tinsel town. Although the couple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, sources close to VicKat has been spilling some interesting beans about their big day. As we hear a new development every day, netizens are having a field day making memes that also features superstar Salman Khan.

The couple is set to tie the nuptial knot on 9th December at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were romantically linked in the past, but they broke up due to personal reasons. Every day there’s a new update about Katrina’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal, and netizens haven’t left a chance to share their hilarious reaction to the developments and some of them even feature the Dabangg star.

Check out some memes abut Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, featuring Salman Khan, here:

Vicky Kaushal going to marry Katrina Kaif at 7 December ✔️ Salman be like: pic.twitter.com/M6woBWxGSM — Parth Patel (@Parth_b97) November 27, 2021

Vicky Kaushal is getting married to Katrina kaif, and the problem with Salman Khan is that he can't even listen to Arijit Singh — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 8, 2021

*Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get married*

Meanwhile Selmon bhai- pic.twitter.com/YBE1sAJ5zg — Avi :'( (@Avani_4321) November 27, 2021

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan on their way to gatecrash Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding.#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/rKjroPFzeo — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) December 4, 2021

Salman Khan getting ready for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding pic.twitter.com/hBARbLCmbP — De Broglie (@broglie_oye) December 4, 2021

Bhai disguising himself to enter the wedding : pic.twitter.com/8jP7tmZEz6 — meme stalker (@bharatksevak) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, it’s not clear who are the confirmed guest of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Recently Salman Khan’s sister Arpita denied getting an invitation from VicKat, even a source close to the family revealed, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

The source added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina Kaif and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won’t be any awkwardness.”

Salman Khan and Katrina came together for several films including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Bharat, Yuvvraaj and Tiger franchise.

Reports suggest the couple will be spending around Rs 7 lakh per night for the suites they will be using during the wedding function. Every detail about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is already out, from guest lists to venue, but still, the couple is trying to be very secretive about their marriage.

