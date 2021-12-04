As the day progresses we read multiple developments about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. Similarly, a few days ago, a report suggested that VicKat has put forth some wedding conditions for guests that include no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, etc; Are these conditions actually true? Let’s find out what their close pals have to say about the same.

Reportedly, the couple will be tying the nuptial knot on 9th December, and before that, on 7th and 8th December the family has organised pre-wedding rituals at a 700-year-old fort turned resort – Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara.’

A close of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif told Bollywood Hungama, “This is the most ridiculous report to have come out in a long time. There are no preconditions for the wedding. At the most, they may request invitees to not use mobile phones during the ceremony (which, mind you, they haven’t). But how can they ask invitees to cease all contact with the outside world while they are at the venue. Is this wedding or the NAM summit?”

Meanwhile, a prominent filmmaker wonders if Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are actually getting married, as they haven’t received an invitation yet. The director said, “Are they really getting married on December 9? I haven’t received any invitation as yet. Even if they are, they can’t ban mobile phones at the wedding. We all have families, children and parents to worry about.”

Earlier, as per reports by India Today, the SOPs laid down for Katrina & Vicky’s grand wedding ceremony include, non-disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing of pictures, no location on social media and no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue.

Meanwhile, all the guests at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding will have to follow strict COVID protocol. Rajendra Kishan, the district collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan shared information to Free Press Journal. The DC said, “120 guests have been invited to the wedding as per the information given by the organisers and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10.”

