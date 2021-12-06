Things aren’t rainbows and sunshine for Sri Lankan beauty and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. As the actress’ closeness with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar – who is the main accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case – continues to make the headline, her professional life may be impacted.

As per a recent report, Salman Khan – who is Jacqueline’s close friend – may replace the Kick actress in his proposed Da-bangg concert in Riyadh on December 10. Read on to know the reason behind the same and more.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is planning to replace Jacqueline Fernandez. The reason for the same is said to be her association with the alleged economic offender, Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As pictorial evidence of the same has surfaced and her name gets mentioned in the ED’s chargeheet, the actress will be called for questioning.

A source told the above mentioned site that travelling restrictions may be imposed on Jacqueline Fernandez given the new developments in the case. The insider said, “Jacqueline is in trouble, serious trouble. She is likely to be called for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate for a number of times in the coming weeks and may even be restricted from travelling out of Mumbai. Salman is looking at replacing Jacqueline for the Riyadh concert.”

In other news, Jacqueline was reportedly stopped at the Mumbai airport by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) on Sunday. As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate opened a LOC against her in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. The actress wanted to go to Dubai for a show but was then informed that she has to appear before the probe agency in Delhi.

