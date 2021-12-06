Bhuvan Bam has turned out to be a versatile personality over the years. His journey began as a comedian with BB Ki Vines. He became an overnight star and successfully maintained that fame on YouTube. Just not that, he also has written a couple of songs and recently released a web series, Dhindora. KRK aka Kamaal R Khan, however, isn’t interested in it! Scroll below for details.

As most know, Bhuvan released his first-ever web series, Dhindora in October 2021. It was praised by fans and viewers all across social media platforms. But it seems Kamaal has no interest in watching the show but instead says he’s not so free to even have a look at it!

It all began as a viewer took to Twitter and wrote to KRK, “Krk bhai Ek Baar Bb ki vines ka Dhindora dekho, One man Army ,Much better than fake bollywood superstars.”

To this, KRK brutally responded, “मैं ज़िंदगी में इतना फ़ालतू और लुक्खा नहीं हूँ! (I’m not so free in life)”

Check out the thread below:

As expected, Bhuvan Bam fans took over the comment section and gave it back to Kamaal.

A user wrote, “Din mein 200 tweet karte faltu to ho khair aap.”

Another responded, “Teri aukaat bhi nahi hai Dhindora dekhne ki,aur nahi BB ke saamne teri koi aukaat hai.”

“Matlab tumhare YouTube ho vedio dekhte h vo faltu and lukke h,” a user replied.

Another wrote, “Ek Baar Dekh Lete to samaj Aata ki Acting kisko bolte hai, Baki Jaisi Jiski Soch”

Meanwhile, KRK is currently in a legal battle with Salman Khan. It all happened after his review of the superstar’s film Radhe. The self-proclaimed critic was slapped with another defamation suit, around the release of Antim.

