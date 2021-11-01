With theatres finally open in the state, several films are heading for release and Diwali promises to be a dhamakedaar one. While almost every film will release now in theatres, talks regarding which online platform it will stream all is also in the news. As per reports coming in now, Sajid Nadiadwala has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to stream 5 of his upcoming titles.

As per the report, NGE films has signed a Rs 250 crore deal with Prime video for five films, including Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Salman Khan’s Kick 2, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and more. Read on for details.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, a source close to the happening stated, “In the lockdown, Sajid Nadiadwala was in conversation with several OTT giants to ink a multi-film deal for his slate of releases and he found his partner in Amazon Prime Video. He has inked a mega-deal upside of Rs. 250 crores for five of his upcoming films – Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Kick 2.”

The source also added that the deal between Sajid Nadiadwala and Amazon Prime Video is a flexible one. The insider also revealed that the concerned parties are yet to zero in on a window period between theatrical and OTT releases. Talking about Salman Khan-led Kick 2 also making it to the 5 film deal between the parties, the source said, “Sajid is very keen to make Kick 2 with Salman and has been working on the script for a while now. He is sure that the film will be made and hence, included it in the contract. Of the entire slate, he has fetched the maximum amount for Kick 2.”

While these 5 Sajid Nadiadwala films will be making their way to Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical release, his soon to release Tadap will premiere on the streaming giant soon Prime Video. The team has zeroed in on a 4-week window for this romantic action film.

