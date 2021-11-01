Shah Rukh Khan and the family led a tough battle to get out Aryan Khan on bail. Aryan spent almost a month in the custody and was released on 30th October. Now, as the elder son is back home, SRK has plans of showing his gratitude to the lord. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As we all know, Shah Rukh worships Lord Ganesha and during every Ganeshotsav, he celebrates the festivity at Mannat. To get his son Aryan out on bail, Shah Rukh hired some highly professional and expensive lawyers of the country. As a thanking gesture, he clicked pictures with them. Now, the actor is all set to express his gratitude to Lord Ganesha.

Advertisement

As per the report in News18.com, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan said, “SRK may soon visit Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers as his son Aryan Khan was finally released from Arthur Road jail. This is his way of expressing gratitude to Ganpati Bappa.”

Meanwhile, after Aryan Khan’s homecoming, Shah Rukh Khan is now all set to resume his projects. SRK had to leave the shoot of Atlee’s next mid-way as Aryan was detained and arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Even his Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand, suffered a big-time as the entire schedule was cancelled, which was scheduled in foreign countries.

Now, after a gloomy phase of almost a month, Shah Rukh Khan has planned on getting back to work. As per the latest reports flowing in, Shah Rukh has planned to resume his work after celebrating Aryan Khan’s birthday which falls on November 13. He’ll be quickly wrapping up the schedule of Atlee’s next and then move on to Pathan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Rana Daggubati To Be Seen As A WWE Artiste In Next Brand Endorsement! Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube