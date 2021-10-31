Diwali may be a couple of days away but it’s already celebration time for the folks at Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest child, Aryan Khan was released on bail yesterday after spending over 20 days in police custody. While this calls for celebration, November is a special month for the Khans as it marks SRK and Aryan’s birthday.

Advertisement

While Shah Rukh turns a year older on November 2, the starkid was born on November 13. With Diwali also falling between the two birthdays, read on to know how SRK and family are planning on celebrating.

Advertisement

As reported by News18, Shah Rukh Khan will be spending quality time with his family first and will begin his professional commitments after his son Aryan Khan’s birthday. A source close to the star told the channel, “November is generally a time of celebration for family as it is SRK and Aryan’s birthday on November 2 and November 13 respectively. Shah Rukh is currently relieved that his son is coming home. This year, even Diwali is around the same time.”

Continuing talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebrations and more, the source added, “SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support. Diwali and Aryan’s birthday are also going to be muted celebrations.”

Adding that Shah Rukh Khan will return to shooting sets by the end of this month – as he does want to keep producers waiting, the site reported, “While granting Aryan bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 14 bail conditions on him. Shah Rukh wants to make sure that everything is followed properly and things settle down. The actor has decided to spend time with Aryan and the family. At the same time, he doesn’t want to make his producers wait longer. He has already informed the two films that he is working on that he will join them by the end of next month.”

The insider added, “Both films are currently on stand-by and are waiting for SRK to join them. As soon as the bail order was passed on Thursday, both the units have started prepping for the necessary shoot. The actor is planning to shoot for Atlee’s film first before leaving the country for Pathan which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from Spain, the actor is also expected to shoot in Russia for certain sequences of the film.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan Postponed Antim To Give Diwali Benefit To Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty’s Big-Budget Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube