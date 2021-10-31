After spending over 20 days in jail, first in custody of the Narcotic Control Bureau and then at Arthur Road jail, Aryan Khan was finally released on bail yesterday. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son was arrested by the NCB on October 3 after they raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai.

With Aryan now back home and with his family, the doting parents are doing their all for his betterment. Read on to know how and what the power couple will be doing for their eldest son’s mental and physical health.

As reported by Times of India, an entertainment portal stated that Aryan Khan will undergo a slew of health check-ups since he spend almost a month in jail. The source further stated that as Aryan’s was given only jail food during his time behind bars and he wasn’t eating well, Gauri Khan has great concern about his health and nutrition. Because of the same, a proper diet advisory from expert nutritionists will give the parents after thorough blood tests.

Apart from a physical check-up, taking care of his mental well-being is also of utmost importance to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As per the report, the parents have planned counselling sessions for Aryan to start as soon as possible in order to help him come out of all that that has broken inside him during this phase. They will also be reportedly keeping him away from attending parties and public glare.

The site also noted that Aryan Khan will be now following a new routine. It is being reported that Aryan will not be leaving his residence for quite a few days now owing to the presence of a large number of media personnel and fans outside Mannat. As per the report, the starkid has been released on some conditions by the High Court which he has to follow strictly. Some of these conditions include him visiting the NCB office between 11 AM to 2 PM every Friday to mark his presence.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s state while Aryan Khan was still in jail, the parents were devastated and had spent sleepless nights. Gauri had even ordered no sweets be prepared at Mannat until he was back home.

