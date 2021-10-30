Raveena Tandon is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She was one of the leading actresses in the 90s and the early 2000s. The actress also made headlines back in the day for her affair with Akshay Kumar but now she is married to businessman Anil Thadani.

While Raveena and Anil are living their happy life together now, there was a time when the actress was highly p*ssed at her husband’s ex-wife, Natasha Sippy. She also spoke about an incident where things turned ugly between them and she ended up throwing grape juice at Natasha.

Raveena Tandon had attended a New Year party at Ritesh Sidhwani’s home, where Anil Thadani’s ex-wife also attended the party. Things did not turn smooth when Raveena and Natasha met at the party. After the media hype, Andaaz Apna Apna actress also spoke about it in a conversation with Masala.com.

Raveena said, “And I don’t regret what happened. My husband Anil is the purest, cleanest person after God and my father. I won’t allow anyone to cast aspersions on him. Any insult to him is an insult to me. No one can sully my family and get away with it.”

Anil Thadani’s ex-wife Natasha Sippy also spoke about the incident and said that Raveena Tandon was jealous of her. She said, “I had gone along with a group of friends to the New Years’ party at Ritesh Sidhwani’s place. I wasn’t even bothered about Anil and Raveena and was doing my own thing. I was with Ritesh’s cousin and since there were only two sets of sofas at the place, we decided to sit on one. Now if Raveena is so insecure that even if I am five feet close to her husband, she loses her cool, what can I say?”

“She started yelling ‘throw that s**t out of the party!’ Then she threw a glass at me. I moved out but she continued with her yelling. Later, I realised that my finger was bleeding as the glass had cut my skin,” Natasha added.

The publication reported citing various sources that Natasha Sippy allegedly tried to get close to Anil at that party, which had made Raveena Tandon react. It was also said that Natasha was spreading rumours about Raveena’s decision to marry Anil, discouraging her family from supporting her marriage. Apparently, all these incidents made Raveena angry, leading to their public altercation!

