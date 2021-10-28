Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan are stars who made us fall in love with them via their on-screen performances in the 90s and 00s. In fact, Raveena made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman in the 1991 flick Patthar Ke Phool. But did you know, after this collab Khan was done with her and said he wouldn’t work with her again?

Well, in a recent interview, Tandon recalled both she and Salman being brats on sets of her debut film and constantly fighting with each other. Read on to know all she had to say while going down memory lane.

While conversing with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon recalled her time shooting Patthar Ke Phool with Salman Khan. She said, “We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim’s uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said ‘I’m not going to work with her’, and then we did Andaaz Apna Apna.”

Patthar Ke Phool, released in 1991, was directed by Anant Balani and written by Salim Khan. It featured Salman Khan as a police officer who falls in love with Raveena Tandon’s character, a gangster’s daughter. Talking about their next collab, Andaaz Apna Apna released in 1994 and was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Besides Khan and Tandon, the film also featured Aamir Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. While the film failed to impress on its release, it has now emerged as a cult film.

Another film that saw Raveena and Salman share screen space was K Muralimohana Rao’s Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye (2000), co-starred Rani Mukerji.

