Late actress Sridevi, dubbed as the first female superstar in Indian Cinema, has starred in more than 300 films that had a range of genres, from slapstick comedy to epic dramas. However, he has also rejected quite a few films and some were opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Not many are aware that the late actress and the superstar have worked together for only one film titled Army. If only stars were aligned, the veteran actress may have been a part of two huge hit films of SRK. The two films later went on to become iconic movies of Indian cinema.

As per Bollywood Life report, Sridevi was offered two films with Shah Rukh Khan in the past. However, the actress had reportedly rejected them both. One of them was Baazigar, and in the film, the actress was supposed to play a double role. But director duo Abbas- Mastan later felt a little apprehensive of having Sridevi on board.

The report further added that the filmmakers thought that the viewers may not be able to sympathise with Shah Rukh’s character if he kills her in the film. After the roles were rewritten, two fresh faces, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol were taken in the film.

Another film that Sridevi was offered was Darr. The late actress was offered the role of Juhi Chawla but she rejected it since she felt she had played similar characters before. The report also quoted her as saying in an interview, “After Chandni and Lamhe, I feel Darr would have been an ordinary character for me. If I’m playing Shah Rukh Khan’s role, then of course, I would have loved to do it. The character Juhi played was new for her and so it was good for her. But for me, it was something I had done many times before.”

