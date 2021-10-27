Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who has been arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug bust case, has been battling to get bail from the court for the past few weeks. The Bombay High Court, which is hearing his bail plea, has announced the verdict today.

SRK’s son had applied for bail on several occasions but was rejected by the NDPS court. Following which his lawyers moved his bail plea to Bombay High Court. His bail plea hearing began yesterday but was postponed till today.

As per reports coming in now from Bar & Bench, Bombay High Court has adjourned the Aryan Khan bail plea for tomorrow and it will be held post 2.30. ASG Anil Singh, who represents NCB, asked for an hour to present his side of the argument. He said, “My friend (Advocate Amit Desai) said he will take 45 mins, so I would have taken 30 mins. But he has taken 2 hours, so I will take some time.”

During the hearing, Senior advocate Amit Desai, who is representing Aryan Khan argued that the panchnama recorded by the NCB demolishes the case of conspiracy. He also pointed out that no medical test were done on the Aryan and other arrested if they were to consume drugs. Furthermore, Desai also said during the argument, “Law is – bail is the rule and jail is exception, now it is arrest is the rule and bail is exception.”

Desai further argued about WhatsApp chats recovered by NCB were inadmissable. He also said that “there are no WhatsApp chats to support the conspiracy theory” and “there is no connection whatsoever between the others”.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s bail hearing saw Mukul Rohatgi arguing that Aryan Khan was a “young man” who should be sent to rehab rather than be kept in jail. Khan’s lawyers have repeatedly argued that no drugs were found on him during the drug raid conducted on Cordelia Cruise ship off the Mumbai coast but was all in vain. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week citing that Aryan knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant’s shoe, and this amounted to “conscious possession”.

The NCB claimed to have seized and recovered 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the cruise. Not just that Senior advocate Amit Desai argued that the purported WhatsApp chats between him and a friend over online poker were being “misinterpreted” by the NCB as drugs.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and several others were arrested on October 3 by Narcotics Control Bureau officers during a drug raid conducted on Cordelia Cruise ship. The starkid was then shifted to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on October 8.

