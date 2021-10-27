The NCB’s chief Sameer Wankhede has already locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan in the past before Aryan Khan’s arrest recently in a cruise drug raid case. Back in 2011, SRK was detained at the Mumbai airport when he was returning from Holland and London by none other than, Wankhede. Read to know the reason why!

The superstar and Sameer have come face to face in the past already and not a lot of people know about this.

Back in 2011, when Shah Rukh Khan was returning from his trip from Holland and London along with his family, he was detained at the Mumbai airport by customs duty. Reportedly, SRK was carrying 20 bags and his luggage was thoroughly checked at the airport and the superstar was questioned for hours.

Sameer Wankhede was Assistant Commissioner of Customs at that point in time and was assigned at the Mumbai airport. It was him who questioned Shah Rukh Khan and his team checked the luggage of SRK before letting him go after paying Rs 1.5 lakhs at the customs duty.

And not just that, Sameer Wankhede has also detained celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Mika Singh at the airport in the past.

In 2011, Anushka was reportedly coming back from Toronto when she was carrying undeclared diamond jewellery worth Rs 40 lakhs.

Mika Singh was reportedly carrying foreign currency beyond the limit prescribed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in 2013 and was detained by Sameer.

So, this isn’t the first time that Sameer Wankhede has locked horns with Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest. He had already faced SRK back in 2011.

