The drugs case including Aryan Khan is witnessing a lot of twists and turns just like any other well-made thriller film. The case took a turn by 360 degree when one of the witnesses Prabhakar Sail made serious allegations against zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Now, it seems like it’s going to be Mumbai Police versus central agency very soon.

Prabhakar had claimed that he was directed by Wankhede to sign on blank papers of punchnama. He even recorded his statement saying the name of Wankhede is involved in a telephonic conversation to settle the case if an amount of 25 crores is paid. Sail recorded his statement in DCP Zone 1 office, which is likely to create more tension for Wankhede and NCB officials.

It’s learnt that Prabhakar Sail’s statement is likely to get converted into an FIR. After the FIR, Mumbai Police is expected to summon NCB officials. Interestingly, NCB too has taken some steps, creating a Mumbai Police versus the central agency scenario.

It’s learnt that NCB has summoned Prabhakar Sail against the claims he made regarding Sameer Wankhede. Sail will be appearing before the agency on Thursday i.e. 28th October.

Meanwhile, just after Prabhakar Sail made allegations against Wankhede, NCB informed that the vigilance department will probe the entire matter. Wankhede is likely to give his statement about the extortion allegations made against him today. The probe will be carried out by Gyaneshwar Singh, who serves as the vigilance chief in the Narcotics Department.

Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan didn’t get bail yesterday. The hearing will be continued today from 2.30 pm in Mumbai High Court. He is represented by Mukul Rohatgi, former attorney general of India.

