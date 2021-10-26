Fans and followers of Shah Rukh Khan are praying today as Aryan Khan is once again in court seeking bail. After being rejected bail by the sessions court on several occasions, the legal team fighting for the starkid approached the High Court and the hearing is currently underway. As per updates coming in, the Narcotic Control Bureau is doing its all to keep Aryan and the others arrested in the cruise raid in custody.

Recent updates reveal the NCB telling the HC that Aryan is an influential person and may tamper with witnesses and evidence. Read on to know more.

According to a report published in Bar and Bench, the NCB has opposed Aryan‘s bail plea by stating that he is an influential person and can tamper with evidence or witness. In a tweet by them, the handle noted the central bureau telling the Bombay High Court, “Aryan Khan has international linkages, can derail probe; publicising Prabhakar Sail affidavit is example #AryanKhanArrested #AryanKhanDrugsCase”

A part of the NCB’s reply also highlights Sail’s affidavit that raised allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and went viral on Sunday. As per the publication, their reply read, “Such a document has not been filed in any proceeding before any court despite the fact that the matter is sub-judice before Bombay High Court and Sessions Court. Curiously, the same has been clandestinely distributed and widely publicised in the media.”

Talking about Aryan Khan, the site reported that during the NCB’s investigation, some international linkages of Khan were unearthed which indicated illicit drug procurement. They noted that Khan was in touch with persons abroad who were part of an international drug network. It also notes that material collected during investigation primarily revealed Khan had played a role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. It also claimed that Khan procured contraband from his friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Talking about Prabhakar Sail’s affidavit, the witness alleged that he overheard KP Gosavi and a Sam D’Souza talking about a Rs 25 crore payoff to let off Aryan from the investigation. He said, “They were discussing that they would settle for Rs 18 crore, out of which Rs 8 crore would go to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.” He also claimed that he saw Gosavi meet Shah Rukh Khan’s manager and that he was asked to sign “9-10 blank pages” in the presence of Wankhede after the cruise raids. Sail also said he felt a threat to his life from Sameer Wankhede after KP Gosavi went “suspiciously missing”.

