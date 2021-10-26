Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by NCB in a drug bust case, he has dominated the headlines. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is also being investigated by the agency after they found alleged WhatsApp chats between the two. Now the chats have been leaked. Scroll down to know.

It has been a few weeks since Aryan was arrested in a drug bust case. He is currently at a special barracks in Arthur Road Jail. Last week a special NDPS court rejected the bail application filed by Aryan. Following which his lawyers have moved the bail to Bombay High Court. His bail hearing is due today.

Ahead of the bail plea hearing today, the WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been leaked which has been accessed by India Today. The report reveals that the two star kids are allegedly talking about procuring drugs including weed. Moreover, the chats date back to July 2019 even before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Their chats mention ‘weed’.

The report stated, “In the WhatsApp chats, Aryan Khan talks about buying drugs in bulk from one Achit Kumar. Aryan Khan had ordered drugs (weed) worth Rs 80,000 from Achit Kumar. The WhatsApp data recovered from Aryan Khan’s phone also shows group chats on drugs with two others. NCB also has access to Aryan Khan’s chats with three other celebrity kids apart from Ananya Panday.”

The alleged WhatsApp conversation between Aryan and Ananya Panday follows below:

Aryan Khan: Weed

Ananya Panday: it’s in Demand

Aryan: I will take it from you in secret

Ananya: fine

A similar conversation was also found in another chat between both star kids from the same date:

Ananya: now that I am in the business

Aryan: you brought the weed?

Aryan: Ananya

Ananya: I am getting it

In another chat dated 18 May 2021, Aryan Khan chatted with two of his friends about cocaine and joked about NCB.

Aryan – Let’s get cocaine tomorrow (sic)

Aryan – I am getting you guys f****d.

Aryan – By NCB

