KP Gosavi, who is one of the witnesses of the NCB for the Mumbai cruise raid case that saw Aryan Khan’s arrest, recently opened up on the viral video of him and Aryan. He has now claimed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son had requested him to call his parents.

In a recent interaction, the witness opened up about the drug case saying that he signed the panchnama after reading the content. His affidavit was out after Prabhakar Sail claimed that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the anti-drug officials in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

Denying Sail’s statement on Aryan Khan’s arrest, KP Gosavi confessed that he knows Prabhakar and also said to have worked with him but he was unaware of his allegations. He also revealed that they were not in touch since 11th October. It was a few days back when Pune police had a lookout against Gosavi relating to the 2018 cheating case filed in the city.

For the forgery case in Pune, KP Gosavi told India Today that, “I helped the person get employment and he had to return from the employment due to health reasons. The person started blaming me for it and filed the case. No media had covered that case in the past, but after my involvement in the NCB case, suddenly action started happening on that case and lookout notice was also issued”.

In the viral video, where Aryan Khan looks to be saying something on Gosavi phone, he said, “Aryan asked me to call his parents manager. He gave me Pooja’s number. I dialled her number, she didn’t take my call, so I had Aryan record a voice note and I sent that to Pooja.”

KP Gosavi also alleged that he has not been in touch with Sameer Wankhede since October 6th. It is to be noted that NCB has ordered a vigilance probe on Sameer Wankhede after being accused of asking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from another witness to release Aryan Khan.

A three-member team of NCB will travel from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the statements claimed by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede.

