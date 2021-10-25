Legendary actress Nutan is regarded as one of the most versatile actresses of all time. The veteran actress’ illustrious career in Indian films spanned four decades and had appeared in more than 70 films at that time. While she is fondly remembered by many filmmakers and her fans, her fallout with Sanjeev Kumar is not much known.

Back in 1969 both Nutan and Sanjeev were finding their feet in the Hindi cinema. The two were working in V. Madhusudan Rao’s film Devi. Everything was going perfectly fine on the sets of the film until one day when Nutan slapped Sanjeev. The slap silenced the entire set.

Nutan also spoke about why she slapped Sanjeev Kumar during a conversation with Stardust magazine in 1972. The veteran actress narrated the entire incident right from the beginning when they were cast in the film Gouri.

As reported by Bollywood Shaadis, the veteran actress said to the Magazine, “Ever since I acted with Sanjeev in ‘Gouri’, my relationship with him had always been friendly and straight forward, courteous, and professional. But not more than that. It was bolt from the blue when I read a report linking me romantically with Sanjeev.” She was disappointed with the false reports about her relationship with Sanjeev.

At that time Nutan had clearly stated that her relationship with Sanjeev Kumar was nothing more than professional. She said, “Yet, at first I took it with a pinch of salt and laughed it off. But later, I came to know that the rumours were gaining ground beyond limits. The gossip was threatening to become very serious and distasteful and I admit I was disturbed and perplexed. Besides, being my co-star, Sanjeev was nothing to me.”

However, reports about their romantic relationship did not stop. Some reports even stated that the actress is divorcing her husband Rajnish Bahl in order to get married to Sanjeev Kumar. The actress was already furious over the false reports but got disheartened when it Sanjeev who spread those rumours. Reacting to the reports, she said, “Just imagine, to what extent the yarns were being spun! And imagine my shock when a reliable associate of mine revealed to me that Sanjeev himself was responsible for such talk. And I had no reason to doubt this information. He had actually been with Sanjeev when the latter informed some reporters about our association. He even had the nerve to confess that I was living with him, that I wanted to marry him.”

She further said, “He also confessed that we were both wondering if we could get the custody of my child! Utter rubbish! What did he think, that I would ever leave my most wonderful husband for him? Sanjeev isn’t even worth his toe nail!”

Nutan did not stop there. She then went to the sets of their film to confront Sanjeev about all the things he had told about her in media. She said, “He stopped, with one hand on his hip, a bored come-on-get-over-with-it fast expression, on his face. It made my blood boil. I told him quietly that I wanted to talk to him. With the same indifferent expression, he flicked his wrist disrespectfully at a corner and said, “Let’s go and sit there.” And that did it! I couldn’t take it any more and I let him have one stinging slap, and a large piece of my mind.”

When asked whether she regretted her decision to slap Sanjeev Kumar, she said, “I don’t regret my action. I had a clear conscience that I was justified in defending my reputation. He had no right to malign my name. He taught me to look at things in a more detached manner so that it would hurt me less. He was so kind and gentle and loyal and I knew he believed in me. And that’s all I needed, isn’t it? That my husband trusted me. He’s absolutely honest and frank, to the point of being blunt. He’s cheerful and has a terrific sense of humour.”

