Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently spending his time in Arthur Road Jail after his bail plea was rejected for the third time on Wednesday. All eyes will be on tomorrows hearing when the Bombay High Court will decide if the star kid gets the bail or not. Till now, many celebs have shown their support for the Khan family and joining the long list, Mika Singh slams actors who are still not talking about the issue and thinks the 23-year-old deserves bail.

SRK’s son was taken into custody on October 2, he was caught when NCB conducted a raid on a luxury cruise ship, Cordelia. Along with Aryan, seven others were also arrested the same night, including, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar.

Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta criticized Bollywood actors for not speaking out in support of Shah Rukh Khan as the actor has given jobs to many and ‘livelihoods to thousands in the film industry.’ Joining the Mumbai Saga director, Mika Singh blasted those who are not speaking in favour of Aryan Khan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Mika Singh retweeted Sanjay Gupta’s tweet and wrote, “You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge.”

You are absolutely right brother, they all are watching the drama and cannot say even a single word. I’m with @iamsrk. #AryanKhan should be given bail. I think industry mein sabke bache ek baar andar jaayenge, tab jaake yeh unity dikhanyenge. https://t.co/DRYyyTxCkE — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 25, 2021

Previously, the Punjabi singer had taken a sarcastic dig at Aryan Khan’s arrest by NCB, the singer had shared a picture of Cordelia Cruise ship, from which Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested, he wrote, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day..”

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

All the accused in the drug case were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. During the initial raid, NCB had claimed to have seized, 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

