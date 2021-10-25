Undoubtedly, Bollywood’s most adorable married couple is Shah Rukh Khan and his charming wife Gauri Khan. They have raised that love bar at the highest level! Well, it is said that no love story is complete without some hurdles. Seems like it was true, as Shah Rukh had to face some major trouble from Gauri’s brother Vikrant.

The duo tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in 1991.

It is said Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan both had encountered obstacles while convincing her family about their marriage.

In the book named ‘King of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan and the Seductive World of Indian Cinema’, king Khan spoke about his love story with Gauri with famous film critic Anupama Chopra. As per the book, it is said that Gauri’s father, Ramesh Chibba, had put up objections to Shah Rukh’s acting career and her mother Savita had met an astrologer to break the duo up.

Further in the book, it was said that Gauri’s brother Vikrant had then threatened Shah Rukh with a gun. A quote from the book read, “Vikrant had a reputation of being a goonda (thug). He threatened Shah Rukh with a gun, but the posturing didn’t scare his sister’s suitor.”

Other than this anecdote, Shah Rukh has also shared about his honeymoon mishap with Gauri during ‘Hindustan Times Most Stylish 2019’, he had said, “When I got married, I was very poor while Gauri was middle-class, well-to-do. So like how usually everyone does, I had promised her that after we get married, ‘I’ll take you to Paris and show you the Eiffel Tower.’ But obviously, it was all a lie because neither I had the money nor I had the air tickets but somehow I convinced her.”

“Finally, we were heading to Darjeeling to shoot a song for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. And I felt that considering even Gauri hasn’t travelled abroad, she wouldn’t know much, so main usko Paris bolke Darjeeling le gaya (so I told her Paris and took her to Darjeeling).” The Bollywood king added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have two son’s Aryan and AbRam, and one daughter Suhana. This year celebrates the pair’s 30th wedding anniversary!

