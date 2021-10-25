It has been witnessed that quite some twists and turns have been happening around NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The recent one is where Sameer issued a statement hours after Maharastra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted a birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede.

The NCP minister tweeted quite a defamatory tweet against the NCB officer!

Nawab Malik posted a marriage photo and a birth certificate of Sameer Wankhede and wrote, “Yahanse shuru hua farziwada (the fraud started here) and Pehchan Kaun (guess who)”.

Check out the tweet below:

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Pehchan kaon? pic.twitter.com/S3BOL4Luc8 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Responding to Nawab Malik’s tweet, Sameer Wankhede said in a statement, “It has to come my notice that Sh. Nawab Malik, Hon’ble Minister of Minority Development, Government of Maharashtra has published some documents related to me on his Twitter handle toady alleging ‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede Yahanse shuru hua farziwada’. In this context, I would like to express that my father Sh. Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede retired as Senior Police Inspector of State Excise Department, Pune on 30.06.2007. My father is a Hindu and my mother Late Mrs. Zaheeda was a Muslim. I belong to a composite, multi religious and secular family in true Indian tradition and I am proud of my heritage. Further, I married Dr. Shabana Qureshi in 2006 in a civil marriage ceremony under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. Both of us divorced mutually through Civil Court under the Special Marriage Act in the year 2016. Later in the year 2017, I married Shiimati Kranti Dinanath Redkar.”

Sameer has also conveyed that the slanderous move by the NCP minister has caused him a lot of cognitive and emotional stress. “The publishing of my personal documents on Twitter is defamatory in nature and unnecessary invasion of my family privacy. It is intended to malign me, my family, my father and my late mother. The series of acts of Hon’ble Minister over the past few days have put me and my family under tremendous mental and emotional pressure. I am pained by the nature of personal, defamatory and slanderous attacks by Hon’ble any justification,” The NCB officer further added.

It has also been said that Sameer has used fake caste certificates to get a government job.

What do you think about this whole conspiracy revolving around Sameer Wankhede? Let us know in the comments below!

